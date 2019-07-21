Watch Fox’s Wallace Challenge Stephen Miller on “Send Her Back” Chant

White House adviser Stephen Miller leaves after the US president announced a new immigration proposal, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 16, 2019. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

Stephen Miller went on Fox News Sunday and didn’t get a very friendly reception from host Chris Wallace, who grilled the White House senior policy adviser about President Donald Trump’s recent racist comments. One of the most tense moments of the interview took place when Wallace asked Miller about the “send her back” chant at a Trump rally.

Miller began by saying he thinks the word “racist” has “become a label that is too often deployed by the left, Democrats in this country, simply to try to silence and punish and suppress people they disagree with, speech that they don’t want to hear.” Miller also said that he disagrees “with the view that if you disagree with somebody and they happen to be of a different color of skin, that that makes it a racial criticism.” He went on to say that “If you want to have a colorblind society, it means you can criticize immigration policy, you can criticize people’s views, you can ask questions about where they’re born and not have it be seen as racial.” That’s when Wallace interjected: “Can you also say, ‘Go back where you came from?”

Stephen Miller, Senior White House Policy Adviser talks to Chris about Rep Omar's comments and the "send her back" Chant #FNS #FoxNews #Sundaymorning pic.twitter.com/q2mAIoGzKq — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) July 21, 2019

Miller shot back that Trump had already disavowed the chant. Wallace, however, pushed back, saying Trump was only “clear after the fact,” adding that “he let it go on for 13 seconds and it was only when the chant diminished that he started talking again.” The Fox host also noted that the president “said nothing there or in his tweet after the rally that indicated any concern about the chant.” Although Wallace said he had never called any of Trump’s tweets racist he did say “there’s no question” that the president is “stoking racial divisions.”

Stephen Miller, Senior White House Policy Adviser on Fox News Sunday for an Exclusive interview tells Chris the Presidents critical statements in the past are out of love for America #FNS #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/T048AcsJ4G — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) July 21, 2019

Wallace also pressed Miller on Trump’s claim that the four progressive congresswomen known as “The Squad” hate America. In order to make his point, Wallace showed clips of Trump criticizing the United States in the past. “Why is what those congresswomen have said in general any worse than what you just heard Donald Trump say?” Wallace asked.

Miller said that there’s a “fundamental distinction between people who think we need to lean into and strengthen America’s core values, whether it be our constitutional values, the rule of law, the principles of Western civilization, or people who think we basically think we need to turn America into Venezuela.”

EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Miller, Senior White House Policy Adviser on Fox News Sunday talks to Chris about the difference in President Trump and the Squad pic.twitter.com/Hy7zVPkZnJ — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) July 21, 2019