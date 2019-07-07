Watch Crowd Chant “F**k Trump” During Fox News Live Shot After U.S. Wins World Cup

Patrons at a bar in Lyon, France start chanting anti-Trump message during a Fox News live shot on July 7, 2019. Screenshot/Fox News

Right after the United States women’s soccer team defeated the Netherlands to win the World Cup, Fox News was in the mood to celebrate. So it went live to reporter Greg Palkot, who was in a sports bar in Lyon, France, where patrons had been watching the match. But as Palkot started recounting the reactions of those around him, suddenly someone started chanting, “Fuck Trump! Fuck Trump” and it didn’t take long until it seemed like everyone at the bar had joined in on the chanting.

Palkot tried to keep going but the chants were still clearly audible. “We were going to be outside,” Palkot said. “We were going to be looking at a screen with the football game there. But in fact it was cancelled by officials because they were worried about security measures. So, the American fans came over … to this sports bar.” Palkot then grabbed a fan and asked if he had “any doubt” the team was going to win and the fan quickly framed it as a political question: “Now we need to win in 2020.”

President Donald Trump got into a bit of a feud with Megan Rapinoe, the co-captain of the team, who said she would not go to the White House to celebrate a World Cup victory. Rapinoe had said there was no way she was “going to the fucking White House” if the team won. And Trump hit back. “Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!” Trump wrote on Twitter last month

“I’m not going to the fucking White House.” - @mPinoe pic.twitter.com/sz1ADG2WdT — Eight by Eight (@8by8mag) June 25, 2019

....in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House. I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019