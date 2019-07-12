Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, the metal straw incident.

In the interview, Vince Houghton is a historian and the curator of the International Spy Museum and he’s here to talk about his new book Nuking the Moon: And Other Intelligence Schemes and Military Plots Left on the Drawing Board. Why did we want to drop goat poop on Germans? Can a cat be trained for espionage?

In the Spiel, the citizenship question.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.