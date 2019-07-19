We explore whether the GOP is too death-friendly.

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan talks to Scott Sagan, a political science professor at Stanford University known for his research on nuclear weapons policy and nuclear disarmament, about the results of his recently co-authored poll gauging Americans’ desire to go to war with North Korea.

• Scott Sagan, Alida R. Haworth, and Benjamin A. Valentino: What do Americans really think about conflict with nuclear North Korea? The answer is both reassuring and disturbing.

