We explore whether the GOP is too death-friendly.

Virginia Heffernan talks to Scott Sagan, a political science professor at Stanford University known for his research on nuclear weapons policy and nuclear disarmament, about the results of his recently co-authored poll gauging Americans’ desire to go to war with North Korea.
• Scott Sagan, Alida R. Haworth, and Benjamin A. Valentino: What do Americans really think about conflict with nuclear North Korea? The answer is both reassuring and disturbing.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.