Trump Goes on Tweetstorm Against Fox News: “They Forgot the People Who Got Them There!”

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Fox News’ Kevin Corke as he speaks with reporters before departing the White House on May 30, 2019. JIM WATSON/Getty Images

President Donald Trump spent Sunday night criticizing the media. And that really wouldn’t be notable in itself except that he slammed an odd target: Fox News. The president let his anger at the conservative cable news channel be known by expressing it in an unhinged tweetstorm that targeted the weekend anchors. It seems his anger against Fox News had been building up and it burst open Sunday night, with the president warning that the network is “changing fast” and even claiming that Democrats are somehow responsible for its programming.

“Watching @FoxNews weekend anchors is worse than watching low ratings Fake News @CNN, or Lyin’ Brian Williams,” the president began. He then went into a tangent about “Lyin’ Brian Williams,” calling him a “dishonest journalist” and claiming he had been fired. (That isn’t entirely accurate since Williams is still working for MSNBC, but he was demoted from anchoring the NBC Nightly News.)

Watching @FoxNews weekend anchors is worse than watching low ratings Fake News @CNN, or Lyin’ Brian Williams (remember when he totally fabricated a War Story trying to make himself into a hero, & got fired. A very dishonest journalist!) and the crew of degenerate...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

Trump went on to aim fire at “Comcast (NBC/MSNBC) Trump haters,” and claiming “NBC is also way down in the ratings.” But the commander in chief then proceeded to once again attack Fox News, suggesting something changed after the network “failed in getting the very BORING Dem debates.” Since then, Trump said, Fox News is “loading up with Democrats & even using Fake unsourced @nytimes as a ‘source’ of information.”

.....Comcast (NBC/MSNBC) Trump haters, who do whatever Brian & Steve tell them to do. Like CNN, NBC is also way down in the ratings. But @FoxNews, who failed in getting the very BORING Dem debates, is now loading up with Democrats & even using Fake unsourced @nytimes as.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

Trump ends his rant by warning that “@FoxNews is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there!”

...a “source” of information (ask the Times what they paid for the Boston Globe, & what they sold it for (lost 1.5 Billion Dollars), or their old headquarters building disaster, or their unfunded liability? @FoxNews is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

What exactly triggered Trump to go on an anti-Fox News rant? It isn’t quite clear. Earlier in the day Fox News went live to a bar in Lyon, France where patrons celebrating the U.S. women’s team World Cup victory suddenly broke into a “Fuck Trump!” chant.

Whatever the cause, it did come on a day when Trump appeared to be particularly sensitive about media coverage and he also ranted against his usual foe the New York Times. In particular, Trump accused the Times, and other media outlets, of “writing phony and exaggerated accounts of the Border Detention Centers.”

The Fake News Media, in particular the Failing @nytimes, is writing phony and exaggerated accounts of the Border Detention Centers. First of all, people should not be entering our Country illegally, only for us to then have to care for them. We should be allowed to focus on ..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

The Times replied to Trump’s attack. “We are confident in the accuracy of our reporting on the U.S. Border Patrol’s detention centers,” the newspaper tweeted from its PR account.

We are confident in the accuracy of our reporting on the U.S. Border Patrol's detention centers. Here's how we reported today's front-page article on the squalid conditions at the migrant detention center in Clint, Texas. Read the story here: https://t.co/4TlleeZCTg pic.twitter.com/IrxgOR9EZ1 — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) July 7, 2019

Even though Trump’s criticizing Fox News may raise a few eyebrows, it wasn’t the first time he went after the traditionally friendly outlet. In March, Trump also slammed some of the network’s weekend anchors and wondered whether they had been “trained by CNN prior to their ratings collapse.” Last month, the president also criticized a poll published by the network that he didn’t like

Were @FoxNews weekend anchors, @ArthelNeville and @LelandVittert, trained by CNN prior to their ratings collapse? In any event, that’s where they should be working, along with their lowest rated anchor, Shepard Smith! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

.@FoxNews Polls are always bad for me. They were against Crooked Hillary also. Something weird going on at Fox. Our polls show us leading in all 17 Swing States. For the record, I didn’t spend 30 hours with @abcnews, but rather a tiny fraction of that. More Fake News @BretBaier — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2019