President Sticking Firmly to Position That It’s Not Racist to Tell Nonwhite Americans to Go Back to Where They Came From

Well, he’s apparently not going to let it go, “it” being the idea that it might have been racist to write that four nonwhite congresswomen, of whom three were literally born in America, should “go back” to the “countries … from which they came”:
1) You love to see the president of your country in the position of using random capital letters to deny that his Tweets are Racist. You simply really, sincerely, deeply, truly love to see it.
2) The strategy here, one that Trump tried out in a Monday press conference, is to try to turn the news cycle into a referendum on allegedly anti-Semitic comments about Israel that were made previously by Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar—the legislators who, along with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, were the implicit targets of his original rant. (This is, of course, the same president who defended the torch-carrying white crowd that chanted, “Jews will not replace us” in Charlottesville, Virginia, but, you know, whatever.)
3) You can read the Democratic resolution condemning Trump’s comments, on which the House is expected to vote Tuesday, here. It includes the phrase “as President Reagan observed, the torch of Lady Liberty symbolizes our freedom,” but Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy nonetheless says that he will urge Republicans to vote against it.