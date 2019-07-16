President Sticking Firmly to Position That It’s Not Racist to Tell Nonwhite Americans to Go Back to Where They Came From

Donald Trump at the White House in 2017. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Well, he’s apparently not going to let it go, “it” being the idea that it might have been racist to write that four nonwhite congresswomen, of whom three were literally born in America, should “go back” to the “countries … from which they came”:

Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don’t have a Racist bone in my body! The so-called vote to be taken is a Democrat con game. Republicans should not show “weakness” and fall into their trap. This should be a vote on the filthy language, statements and lies told by the Democrat..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

.....Congresswomen, who I truly believe, based on their actions, hate our Country. Get a list of the HORRIBLE things they have said. Omar is polling at 8%, Cortez at 21%. Nancy Pelosi tried to push them away, but now they are forever wedded to the Democrat Party. See you in 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

1) You love to see the president of your country in the position of using random capital letters to deny that his Tweets are Racist. You simply really, sincerely, deeply, truly love to see it.

2) The strategy here, one that Trump tried out in a Monday press conference, is to try to turn the news cycle into a referendum on allegedly anti-Semitic comments about Israel that were made previously by Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar—the legislators who, along with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, were the implicit targets of his original rant. (This is, of course, the same president who defended the torch-carrying white crowd that chanted, “Jews will not replace us” in Charlottesville, Virginia, but, you know, whatever.)

3) You can read the Democratic resolution condemning Trump’s comments, on which the House is expected to vote Tuesday, here. It includes the phrase “as President Reagan observed, the torch of Lady Liberty symbolizes our freedom,” but Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy nonetheless says that he will urge Republicans to vote against it.