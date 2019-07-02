Trump Reelection Effort Announces $105 Million Fundraising Haul for the Quarter

That much money could lead to four more years of scenes like this. Handout/Getty Images

Here’s an indication of the challenge that lies ahead, despite the current poll numbers, for any Democrat to knock Donald Trump out of office: The Trump reelection effort announced raising a whopping $105 million in the second quarter, the New York Times reports ahead of the campaign’s July 15 filing with the Federal Election Commission. The Trump campaign raised $54 million of the total and the Republican National Committee raised $51 million. The injection of funds for the quarter eclipses the amount raised by President Barack Obama during a similar period in 2011 when he brought in $85 million, $47 million from the Obama campaign and $38 million from the Democratic National Committee.

Between the Trump campaign and the RNC, the reelection bid now has $100 million in cash on hand, which, the Times points out, shows the benefits of incumbency—even for a historically unpopular president—as well as the presence of a more professional campaign operation this time around. Trump raised nearly $25 million in the 24 hours following his reelection launch two weeks ago in Orlando, Florida, bolstering his quarterly numbers. The money the campaign has spent so far has been focused on finding small donors through platforms like Facebook and Google. Fox News reports the Trump reelection effort has invested $35 million in digital and email prospecting efforts and the fundraising committees “doubled their digital investment” during the second quarter.

Democratic candidates have not yet reported their quarterly fundraising, but a handful of candidates have had early good returns since announcing. Most notably, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg reported raising $24.8 million in the past three months.