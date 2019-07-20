President Donald Trump speaks at a “Make America Great Again” rally at Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina, on July 17, 2019. NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is continuing to push back against video evidence of what happened at his rally on Wednesday night. On Saturday, he once again defended how he handled his supporters when they began chanting “send her back” at a time when he was targeting Rep. Ilhan Omar. The commander in chief said he didn’t “lead people on” and insists he was not “particularly happy” with the chant, although none of that is evident from his facial expressions in the video. At the same time even as he sort of, kind of disavowed the chant, he was full of praise for the chanters themselves, describing them as “patriotic,” almost as if saying that their only fault is loving their country a bit too much.

As you can see, I did nothing to lead people on, nor was I particularly happy with their chant. Just a very big and patriotic crowd. They love the USA! https://t.co/6IVKEffNnq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2019

“As you can see, I did nothing to lead people on, nor was I particularly happy with their chant,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Just a very big and patriotic crowd. They love the USA!”

Trump seems to be trying to take a step back from the chant even as he made the comment by linking to another tweet that praised it and wondered if it was the “new campaign slogan” for the presidential campaign. “Send her back is the new lock her up,” noted far-right British provocateur Katie Hopkins, who has compared migrants to cockroaches and has said racial profiling is a “good thing.”

New Campaign slogan for #2020?



“Don’t love it? Leave it!”



Send her back is the new lock her up.



Well done to #TeamTrump



pic.twitter.com/5n4O59HhQD — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) July 18, 2019

Trump was on a bit of a Hopkins spree on Saturday and also retweeted a video from the commentator in which she claimed that voting for anyone other than Trump was pretty much the same as voting for ISIS. The president also retweeted another Hopkins tweet in which she praised the message that those who criticize the United States should leave. “How I wish we had such leadership in the U.K.,” she wrote in a tweet that Trump retweeted.

How I wish we had such leadership in the U.K.



“Don’t like this country? Don’t like what it gives you? Then leave”



Trump does not give offence. #TheSquad choose to take it. #TheSquad need to make better decisions pic.twitter.com/PfxXp4FOrg — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) July 17, 2019

Trump’s tweet came two days after he tried to distance himself a bit from the chant, telling reporters that he “was not happy with it” and insisting that “I disagree with it.” He also said that he thought he did try to stop the chant. “I started speaking very quickly. I disagree with it, by the way. But it was quite a chant. And I felt a little bit badly about it,” he said.