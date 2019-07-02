Trump Says Homeless People Are Making Cops Sick “Walking the Beat” in Cockamamie Assessment of U.S. Cities

During an interview taped in Japan, President Donald Trump waxed absurd to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson about the state of America’s cities. At the end of the interview, Carlson commented on how clean Japan’s urban centers are, contrasting them with American cities, specifically New York City, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, which he notes all have “a major problem with filth.” “It’s very sad,” Trump agreed. “Why is that?” Carlson asked, setting up Trump to describe a fictionalized dystopian hellscape that, he says, is America’s (liberal) cities. Not the good ones, like Topeka and Omaha.
TRUMP: It’s a phenomenon that started two years ago. It’s disgraceful. I am looking at it very seriously. We are doing other things, as you probably noticed, like some of the things we’re doing now. But you can’t do that. You can’t have [it] where police officers are getting sick just by walking the beat. I mean, they’re actually getting very sick. Where people are getting sick. The people living there are living in hell too. Although some of them have mental problems where they don’t even know they are living that way. In fact, perhaps they like living that way. They can’t do that. We can’t ruin our cities. You have people that work in those cities. They work in office buildings and to get into the building they have to walk through a scene that no one would have believed possible three years ago. This is the liberal establishment. This is what I am fighting. I don’t know if they are afraid of votes. I don’t know if they really believe that this should be taking place. But it’s a terrible thing that is taking place.
So far, so good.
I had a situation when I first became president, we had certain areas of Washington, D.C., where that was starting to happen. I ended it very quickly. I said you can’t do that. When we have leaders of the world coming in to see the president of the United States and they’re riding down a highway, they can’t be looking at that. I really believe it hurts our country. They can’t be looking at scenes like you see in Los Angeles and San Francisco. I own property in San Francisco, so I don’t care, except it was so beautiful. Now areas that you used to think as very special, you look at what is going on with San Francisco, it’s terrible. We may intercede. We may do something to get that whole thing cleaned up. It’s inappropriate. We have to take the people and do something. We have to do something. We are not very equipped as a government to do that kind of work. That’s not really the kind of work that the government probably should be doing. We’ve never had this in our lives before in this country. It’s not only those few cities. At the same time, most of our cities are doing great. But if you look at some of these … these are usually sanctuary cities run by liberal people and the states are run by very liberal people. Do these governors or mayors, do they really think this is a positive? Do they think it’s OK? It’s not. It’s destroying their city. It’s destroying a whole way of life. It’s not our country. It’s not what our country is all about.
