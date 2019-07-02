Trump Says Homeless People Are Making Cops Sick “Walking the Beat” in Cockamamie Assessment of U.S. Cities

I had a situation when I first became president, we had certain areas of Washington, D.C., where that was starting to happen. I ended it very quickly. I said you can’t do that. When we have leaders of the world coming in to see the president of the United States and they’re riding down a highway, they can’t be looking at that. I really believe it hurts our country. They can’t be looking at scenes like you see in Los Angeles and San Francisco. I own property in San Francisco, so I don’t care, except it was so beautiful. Now areas that you used to think as very special, you look at what is going on with San Francisco, it’s terrible. We may intercede. We may do something to get that whole thing cleaned up. It’s inappropriate. We have to take the people and do something. We have to do something. We are not very equipped as a government to do that kind of work. That’s not really the kind of work that the government probably should be doing. We’ve never had this in our lives before in this country. It’s not only those few cities. At the same time, most of our cities are doing great. But if you look at some of these … these are usually sanctuary cities run by liberal people and the states are run by very liberal people. Do these governors or mayors, do they really think this is a positive? Do they think it’s OK? It’s not. It’s destroying their city. It’s destroying a whole way of life. It’s not our country. It’s not what our country is all about.