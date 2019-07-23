Blab: If Americans are having a hard time dealing with their president’s big mouth, just imagine how other countries feel about it: In just a few remarks over the past week, Trump casually discussed wiping out another country, set a South Asian geopolitical dispute newly afire, and insulted a Nobel Peace Prize winner. Fred Kaplan explains the danger of the recent verbal misfires of the Trump administration.

Right outside our door: On Wednesday, Robert Mueller is expected to testify before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees about his investigation into Russian interference and his much-hyped report. Ben Mathis-Lilley breaks down what we still don’t know, how the hearings will likely go, and a few key points congressional Democrats could use to make this hearing a successful one.

Setting the story: In this week’s New Yorker, Jane Mayer wrote an investigative story that took a second look at the accusations leveled against Al Franken that led him to resign from the Senate. While many viewed the piece as a sort of justice for the senator, Christina Cauterucci argues that it doesn’t quite accurately gauge the case against Franken: “Nothing that Mayer debunks gets to the heart of why Franken resigned, or even really speaks to detractors’ interpretation of his behavior.”

The tipping point: Recently, it was revealed that the popular delivery app DoorDash doesn’t let the tips that customers give go directly to the company’s delivery people—instead, the tips are used to cover workers’ base pay, allowing DoorDash to hoard more money for itself. After learning this, April Glaser decided to find out if other popular delivery apps, like Amazon Prime Now and Grubhub, also carry out this unethical practice.

