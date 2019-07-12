Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, your weekly ranking of 2020 presidential candidates according to science, jokes, polls, apologies, money, drugs, and the “optics” of dropping out of the race entirely. The Surge would like to thank its colleague, Ben Mathis-Lilley, for pinch-hitting last week as well as its subscribers for putting up with his lies.





It was a relatively slow week in presidential politics, something that’s become depressingly rare for the July before an election year even begins. But we did see one chucklehead quit the race, only to be replaced by a much richer one who’s campaigning on a platform of lighting his money on fire. The Democrats’ still-barely-front-runner, meanwhile, is changing his strategy to include hard-hitting tactics like apologizing and saying the word Barack. A major progressive conference this week will go eerily unattended, including by one candidate who should probably be there but hates a blogger; Elizabeth Warren used to have no money but now has some; and a guy made up that Kamala Harris was going to Utah. Meanwhile, our beloved incumbent is …