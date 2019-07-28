Trump Doubles Down on Cummings Attack: “Democrats Always Play the Race Card”

President Donald Trump pauses while talking to reporters in the Oval Office on July 26, 2019, in Washington, D.C. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

President Donald Trump isn’t having second thoughts about launching his racist attack against Rep. Elijah Cummings and his “rat and rodent infested mess” of a district. In case anyone thought the commander in chief may try to let the fallout from his comments blow over, he was back poking at his new obsession late Saturday and early Sunday morning. And he once again suggested that Cummings, the head of the House Oversight Committee, was guilty of some unspecified form of corruption as he continued to attack the state of his Baltimore district.

“So sad that Elijah Cummings has been able to do so little for the people of Baltimore,” Trump wrote late Saturday night. “Statistically, Baltimore ranks last in almost every major category. Cummings has done nothing but milk Baltimore dry, but the public is getting wise to the bad job that he is doing! “

Trump on Sunday morning turned his attention toward House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had called the president’s attack against Cummings “racist.” “Someone please explain to Nancy Pelosi, who was recently called racist by those in her own party, that there is nothing wrong with bringing out the very obvious fact that Congressman Elijah Cummings has done a very poor job for his district and the City of Baltimore,” Trump wrote. He then went on to say “Democrats always play the Race Card” but “they have done so little for our Nation’s great African American people.”

Trump then turned his attention to Pelosi’s district and also implied it’s a mess, although he notably didn’t use the word “infested” to describe it. “Speaking of failing badly, has anyone seen what is happening to Nancy Pelosi’s district in San Francisco. It is not even recognizeable lately,” the president wrote, misspelling recognizable. The president’s ultimate message? “The Dems should stop wasting time on the Witch Hunt Hoax and start focusing on our Country!”

Trump then followed that up by quoting Pete Hegseth of Fox and Friends and his criticism of Cummings. That follows a trend in which Trump’s Sunday morning attacks on Cummings came mere hours after he spent much of Saturday night citing Fox News as well as retweeting Republican strategist and Fox News contributor Kimberly Klacik on Baltimore. Tump has been on a feedback loop with Fox News all weekend considering he launched the attack against Cummings and his district right after the cable news channel did a segment on the lawmaker.

Everything Donald Trump knows about Rep. Elijah Cummings and his Baltimore congressional district comes from the Fox & Friends segment he just watched. pic.twitter.com/Fy4RmkD5Pz — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) July 27, 2019

Cummings on Saturday took the high road to Trump’s racist attack and merely responded with a matter-of-fact tweet before calling for the president to help him on his quest to make prescription drugs more affordable. Cummings has been highly critical of Trump’s detentions at the border and his committee recently authorized subpoenas for communications of senior White House officials through private email accounts and messaging applications. He also said last week he had no doubts that Trump is a racist.

Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors.



It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents. — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) July 27, 2019