Trump the Criminal Co-Conspirator

Virginia Heffernan welcomes back Garrett Graff, executive director of the Aspen Institute’s Cybersecurity & Technology Program and Mueller specialist, for a look ahead at special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony next week, his first response to the Mueller report, and his take on where it’s particularly damning.

