President Donald Trump speaks to the press while walking to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House July 19, 2019, in Washington, D.C. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

Straws have apparently emerged as the latest issue on the campaign trail. President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is selling a 10-pack bundle of branded plastic straws for $15. Why is the Trump campaign selling straws with the word “TRUMP” on them? Simple. Because “liberal paper straws don’t work,” according to the store for Trump’s reelection campaign.

The new addition to the Trump store was announced through an email by campaign manager Brad Parscale. “I’m so over paper straws, and I’m sure you are too. Much like most liberal ideas, paper straws don’t work and they fall apart instantly. That’s why we just launched our latest product - Official Trump Straws,” Parscale wrote Friday. “Now you can finally be free from liberal paper straws that fall apart within minutes and ruin your drink.” Parscale seemed to preview this was coming on Thursday when he wrote a tweet criticizing paper straws. And on Friday he linked to the item in the store with the tagline “Making Straws Great Again´.”

I’m so over paper straws. #LiberalProgress



This is exactly what they would do to the economy as well. Squeeze it until it doesn’t work. pic.twitter.com/zKfiZiSHV5 — Brad Parscale (@parscale) July 18, 2019

That tweet was followed by someone asking Trump about straws during a brief gaggle with reporters. “I do think we have bigger problems than plastic straws,” Trump said before making clear he had clearly thought a bit about the issue. “You know, it’s interesting about plastic straws. So, you have a little straw. But what about the plates, the wrappers and everything else that are much bigger and they’re made of the same material? So the straws are interesting. Everybody focuses on the straws. There’s a lot of other things to focus. But it’s an interesting question.”

President Trump: “You have a little straw. But what about the plates, the wrappers and everything else that are much bigger?” pic.twitter.com/mMWka39y9e — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 19, 2019