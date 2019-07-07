Trump Reaches Highest Approval Rating of Presidency, But He Trails Biden by 10 Points

President Donald Trump holds a girl prior to his departure from the White House July 5, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s approval rating is rising thanks to a strong economy. Sure, half of Americans still disapprove of the job he is doing as president and a majority don’t see him as presidential but his approval rating has never been higher. The latest ABC News/Washington Post poll shows that 47 percent of all registered voters approve of the job Trump is doing as president while 50 percent disapprove. That is a five-point increase from April.

When all voting-age Americans are taken into account, Trump’s numbers drop a bit, with 44 percent approving of the job he is doing as president, which also marks a five-point increase from April, while 53 percent disapprove. The majority disapproval rating for Trump throughout his time in the White House means he still holds the record for any president in modern polling.

There seems to be little doubt that the strong economy is helping Trump along considering 51 percent of Americans approve of his handling of the economy, passing the 50-percent mark for the first time in his presidency. His approval rating on all other issues is significantly lower.

And even as his approval rating increases, a clear majority of Americans—or 65 percent—say that Trump “has acted in a way that’s unpresidential” since he moved into the White House. Barely more than a quarter of Americans—or 28 percent—believe Trump has acted in a way that is “fitting and proper” for a commander in chief.

New @ABC News/WaPo poll: 51% approve of Pres. Trump’s handling of the economy, more than half for the first time in his presidency. https://t.co/7PboCuGQ8L pic.twitter.com/NnvuBzKeNm — ABC News (@ABC) July 7, 2019

Despite these concerns about the president’s behavior, the idea of kicking him out of office remains broadly unpopular and more Americans than ever believe it would be a bad idea to begin impeachment proceedings. Only 37 percent of Americans believe Congress should begin impeachment proceedings, while 59 percent of Americans are opposed to the idea.

37% support for Congress initiating impeachment proceedings against Pres. Trump in new @ABC News/WaPo poll, unchanged since April, while opposition to this step has grown by 13 points to 59%. https://t.co/Jwf61Ikjl6 pic.twitter.com/Ai58PINU1E — ABC News (@ABC) July 7, 2019

The increase in Trump’s approval rating also doesn’t mean he could handily win reelection. When all voting-age Americans are asked, former Vice President Joe Biden leads Trump in a hypothetical matchup by 14 points. That number drops to 10 percent when only the opinion of registered voters is taken into account. Other Democrats, however, have a harder time. While Kamala Harris leads by eight points and Elizabeth Warren by seven points among all Americans, when only registered voters are taken into account the race is pretty much a dead heat.

JUST IN: Former Vice Pres. Joe Biden leads Pres. Trump among all adults by 14 points, 55-41%, in a new @ABC News/WaPo poll, and by 10 points among registered voters. https://t.co/UcClEFpgZK pic.twitter.com/V3DlEMuJGJ — ABC News (@ABC) July 7, 2019

When it comes to selecting the next president, the split among men and women is stark. Among men, Trump comes out on top on all hypothetical matchups except Biden, which is a dead heat. Women, meanwhile back the Democratic candidate by significant margins.