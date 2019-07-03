The Gist

Solving Urban Violence

There are practical solutions for urban gun violence. We need to implement them more.

By

Listen to Slate's The Gist:

On The Gist, the Hong Kong protesters and Chinese conspiracies.

In the interview, Harvard research fellow Thomas Abt is here to discuss his new book Bleeding Out: The Devestating Consequences of Urban Gun Violence—and a Bold New Plan for Peace in the Streets. He talks with Mike about the ways we misunderstand urban gun violence and what concrete steps communities can talk to solve it.

In the Spiel, Tucker Carlson and Trump.

