Should Everyone Quit Using Gendered Pronouns?

Listen to What Next via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, Stitcher, Overcast, Google Play, or iHeart.
Get More What Next
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks.
Subscribe to What Next
Copy this link and add it in your podcast app.
For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.
Why not go by they/them? Would a gender-neutral world be better? And what would it look like?
Guest: Farhad Manjoo, New York Times op-ed columnist. Read his latest, “Call Me ‘They.’”
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.
Support our journalism
Help us continue covering the news and issues important to you—and get ad-free podcasts and bonus segments, members-only content, and other great benefits.Join Slate Plus