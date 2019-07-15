What Next

Should Everyone Quit Using Gendered Pronouns?

The case for trading “he” and “she” for “they.”

By

Listen to What Next via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, Stitcher, Overcast, Google Play, or iHeart.

Why not go by they/them? Would a gender-neutral world be better? And what would it look like?

Guest: Farhad Manjoo, New York Times op-ed columnist. Read his latest, “Call Me ‘They.’”

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.

Gender Podcasts