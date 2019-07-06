Yet Another, Even Stronger Quake Rattles Southern California

Broken bottles cover the floor of a liquor store in Ridgecrest, California, on July 6, 2019 following an earthquake on July 5, 2019. ROBYN BECK/Getty Images

Southern California was rocked by the strongest earthquake to hit the region in two decades, breaking the record for the second time in less than two days. The magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit Friday night and cracked buildings, broke roads, left thousands in the dark, and set fires. It was widely felt across Southern California, including greater Los Angeles and beyond, including Las Vejas and Reno. Although several injuries were reported, for now none of them have been reported to be particularly serious. But the quake did add jitters to an already nervous area that had been stuck by a 6.4-magnitude quake 34 hours earlier.

The Thursday quake has already caused several aftershocks, including some that were above a magnitude of 5.0. Experts are warning residents they should brace for more in the coming days and weeks. Hours after the quake the earth kept shaking with an average of one aftershock per minute. “This isn’t going to stop in the near future,” Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin said Saturday morning.

The center of the quake was near the Mojave Desert town of Ridgecrest, which is close to Death Valley National Park. That was the same location of the July Fourth quake although the quake that struck at 8:20 p.m. on Friday was around 10 times larger.

The Friday quake was on the same fault system as the earlier temblor and experts warned that the fault appears to be growing. “The largest aftershock, on average, to a 7.1 would be a magnitude 6,” Lucy Jones, a California Institute of Technology seismologist, said. That means there could be an aftershock that could match Thursday’s quake. But it could also be bigger and there is about a 1-in-10 chance of another 7.0-magnitude quake in the area within the next week.

“This was a very large earthquake, and we also know there’s going to be a series of aftershocks as a result of the main quake,” Mark Ghilarducci, the head of the state Office of Emergency Services, said. “This is not going to be something that’s going to be over right away.”