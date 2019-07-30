Senior Staff Exodus, “Complete Chaos” at Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Over Diversity

The Capitol is seen in Washington, DC on January 22, 2018. MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

A mass exodus of senior leadership at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Monday over a lack of institutional diversity left the party’s campaign arm in disarray and called into question the leadership of chairperson Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos. Black and Hispanic leaders in House had expressed anger at Bustos’ personnel decisions after being elected to the role came to a head this week in the staff shakeup. “There is not one person of color—black or brown, that I’m aware of — at any position of authority or decision-making in the DCCC,” said Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) told Politico last week. “It is shocking, it is shocking, and something needs to be done about it.”

On Sunday, two Hispanic lawmakers described the DCCC as “in complete chaos.” With frustration growing, Bustos ally and DCCC executive director Allison Jaslow resigned Monday morning and was followed out the door by much of the committee’s senior staff, including the deputy executive director, the director of diversity, the political director, the communications director, and a top communications aide. “Today has been a sobering day filled with tough conversations that too often we avoid, but I can say confidently that we are taking the first steps toward putting the DCCC back on path to protect and expand our majority, with a staff that truly reflects the diversity of our Democratic caucus and our party,” Bustos said in a statement issued shortly late Monday night. “Today, I recognize that, at times, I have fallen short in leading these talented individuals. To my colleagues, who I have the upmost respect for, I hear your concerns, and we can and must do better.”

“The internal tumult comes as a distraction from what otherwise has been an encouraging early part of the election cycle for House Democrats,” the Washington Post notes. “The DCCC has reported a record fundraising total for the first half of 2019, and Democratic House campaigns have raised tens of millions more dollars than Republican campaigns have.”