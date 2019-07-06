Men are seen working next to a Bradley Fighting Vehicle as preparations are made for the “Salute to America” Fourth of July event at the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on July 4, 2019. NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

President Donald Trump saw it as an opportunity to showcase what he characterized as America’s strength. But for journalists working for Russia’s state-run media it was the perfect time for a little trolling. Specifically, talking heads on Russian news channel Rossiya 24 and the program 60 Minutes mocked the military equipment that was on display as laughably out of date and the parade itself as “low energy” and “weak,” according to journalist Julia Davis. The state-run media claimed the machinery was held together with “adhesive tape” and covered with “peeling paint,” according to the Washington Post. A co-host of the show said that the tanks on display were “used during World War II and withdrawn from service in 1957.”

Russia's state TV is obsessively bashing Trump's "low energy," "weak" parade with "rusty tanks." The hosts LOL at Trump's claim about "revolutionary war airports" & other historical flubs. "There's your city upon a hill, there's your world leader—and Martians have been defeated." pic.twitter.com/wiw2OcFCLN — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) July 5, 2019

Artem Krasulin, a journalist on Rossiya 24, noted that some of the weapons looked “battered” and they did not even look complete. “Asked by journalists why no new technology was brought to the center of Washington, the Pentagon answered…. the White House requested these exact machines,” Krasulin said, according to Time. Journalists on 60 Minutes also openly mocked Fox News commentators and how they were gushing over Trump and how he is “changing all of our lives.”

#Russia's state TV panel laughs at the excitement of @FoxNews anchors gushing about Trump's parade: "Two tanks is all they've got! Their paint is peeling, their uniforms are wrinkled! Trump should have asked our Defense Ministry to teach them how to organize military parades." ©️ pic.twitter.com/6Eaz3kKIfR — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) July 4, 2019

The co-host of 60 Minutes also made a comparison between Trump’s parade and the way Russia has been criticized for a similar display of force. “Americans are allowed to hold a parade because theirs is democratic, but we are not allowed because ours is chauvinistic” she said. She also sent out a tweet that included footage of military equipment arriving in Washington for the parade. “Tanks in the streets of Washington, Trump is preparing for the parade. Putin’s America,” she wrote accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Танки на улицах Вашингтона, Трамп к параду готовится

Putin’s America😂 pic.twitter.com/gnRBcjgTmA — Olga Skabeeva (@OSkabeeva) July 4, 2019

This is hardly the first time Russia’s stat-run media has mocked Trump. Last year, journalists on Russia 24 celebrated after Trump reportedly said Crimea should be seen as part of Russia because people there speak Russian. “Crimea is ours, Trump is ours!” the hosts said.