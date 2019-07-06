President Donald Trump saw it as an opportunity to showcase what he characterized as America’s strength. But for journalists working for Russia’s state-run media it was the perfect time for a little trolling. Specifically, talking heads on Russian news channel Rossiya 24 and the program 60 Minutes mocked the military equipment that was on display as laughably out of date and the parade itself as “low energy” and “weak,” according to journalist Julia Davis. The state-run media claimed the machinery was held together with “adhesive tape” and covered with “peeling paint,” according to the Washington Post. A co-host of the show said that the tanks on display were “used during World War II and withdrawn from service in 1957.”
Artem Krasulin, a journalist on Rossiya 24, noted that some of the weapons looked “battered” and they did not even look complete. “Asked by journalists why no new technology was brought to the center of Washington, the Pentagon answered…. the White House requested these exact machines,” Krasulin said, according to Time. Journalists on 60 Minutes also openly mocked Fox News commentators and how they were gushing over Trump and how he is “changing all of our lives.”
The co-host of 60 Minutes also made a comparison between Trump’s parade and the way Russia has been criticized for a similar display of force. “Americans are allowed to hold a parade because theirs is democratic, but we are not allowed because ours is chauvinistic” she said. She also sent out a tweet that included footage of military equipment arriving in Washington for the parade. “Tanks in the streets of Washington, Trump is preparing for the parade. Putin’s America,” she wrote accompanied by a laughing emoji.
This is hardly the first time Russia’s stat-run media has mocked Trump. Last year, journalists on Russia 24 celebrated after Trump reportedly said Crimea should be seen as part of Russia because people there speak Russian. “Crimea is ours, Trump is ours!” the hosts said.
