The Legacy of Ross Perot

On The Gist, jail time for absurd reasons.

In the interview, journalist Jack Fairweather is out with a new book about the untold story of Witold Pilecki, a Polish resistance fighter who chose to get sent to Auschwitz so he could report back on atrocities happening there during World War II. Fairweather’s book is The Volunteer: One Man, an Underground Army, and the Secret Mission to Destroy Auschwitz.

In the Spiel, why Ross Perot was so important to shaping American politics.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.

