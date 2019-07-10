The Legacy of Ross Perot

Listen to Slate’s The Gist:
On The Gist, jail time for absurd reasons.
In the interview, journalist Jack Fairweather is out with a new book about the untold story of Witold Pilecki, a Polish resistance fighter who chose to get sent to Auschwitz so he could report back on atrocities happening there during World War II. Fairweather’s book is The Volunteer: One Man, an Underground Army, and the Secret Mission to Destroy Auschwitz.
In the Spiel, why Ross Perot was so important to shaping American politics.
