Robert Mueller Testifies: Live Streaming and Blog

Special Counsel Robert Mueller speaks at the Justice Department in Washington, D.C., on May 29, 2019. Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is testifying before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees on Wednesday about his report into Russian election interference and presidential obstruction of justice. We’ll be updating this post with the latest from the hearing, which you can watch live below, all morning.

If you’re looking for some pre-hearing reading and listening material, we’ve got a couple of options for you. Ben Mathis-Lilley walks through which areas of questioning would likely bear the most fruit for Democrats. Dahlia Lithwick explains how we’ve seen this show before and it doesn’t end well. Mike Pesca talks through how Democrats should temper any and all expectations. And of course, you can always read (or less likely, reread) the 448-page report itself. And if you don’t have time for that, there’s always the graphic novel version.