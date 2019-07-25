“Elder abuse”: After Robert Mueller’s decidedly unspectacular performance before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees yesterday, Fox News’ contempt for the special counsel morphed into derisive, self-congratulatory pity. Justin Peters reports that the talking heads delighted in portraying Mueller as a dotty old man who didn’t even write the report that bears his name.

Swamp thing: Mark Esper breezed through Senate confirmation to become the new secretary of defense on Tuesday. Apparently, most senators were so desperate to end the department’s longest stint without a confirmed leader that they were willing to ignore Esper’s hazy policy agenda and Raytheon lobbyist background. Josh Keating explains why this is a problem.

Fuckin’ problems: When ASAP Rocky was arrested on an assault charge in Sweden earlier this month, he found himself unwittingly caught in political tides that transcend his own situation: Far-right Swedes are using cases like his to rally the country to get tough on crime and immigration and to fear rap music. Anders Walker takes stock of the Swedish political scene that Rocky’s stuck in—a scene that resembles American politics in the Reagan-Bush era.

Revisionist history: In his ninth film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, set in the summer of 1969, Quentin Tarantino is up to his old tricks: movie references, stylized violence, and lots and lots of feet. But the true story of the grisly Manson murders looms heavily over the buddy comedy of Rick and Cliff (Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, respectively)—so much so, Dana Stevens writes, that viewers may wonder what was the point of exploiting the tragedy.

For fun: It’s so hot in Paris that the French have given up wine and smoking.

Sacrebleu!

Vicky