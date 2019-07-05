Trump Blames Teleprompter for Revolutionary War “Airports” Gaffe. Memes Ensue.

The Battle of LaGuardia Airport. Noam Galai/Getty Images for Delta

Though his Independence Day address at the Lincoln Memorial was not the authoritarian rant that many had feared, President Donald Trump did slip up during his remarks and make an odd reference to American soldiers taking over “airports” during the Revolutionary War. In describing a battle in 1775, Trump said, “Our army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do.”

The Wright brothers, of course, did not build the world’s first functioning airplane until 1903. The president also made a reference to a battle at Fort McHenry that didn’t occur until decades after the Revolutionary War.

Trump subsequently blamed the error on the teleprompter going “kaput,” though he also claimed to reporters that he “knew the speech very well.” The president further noted that it was generally difficult to read the teleprompter because of the rain.

Snarky viewers soon took to Twitter with the hashtag #RevolutionaryWarAirports to re-envision the war with other flight-related anachronisms.

One if by Land.

Two if by Sea.

Three if by the Delta Shuttle from LaGuardia.



~Paul Revere#RevolutionaryWarAirports #facts — Marco Price (@Primar13) July 5, 2019

Whoever edited the wiki of Washington crossing the Delaware - you are genius - and a very stable one at that! 😂 #RevolutionaryWarAirports pic.twitter.com/D9xRtSU2ma — Kai Peters (@DaddyRabbit13) July 5, 2019

On behalf of General Washington and the entire crew, welcome aboard Continental Airlines flight 1776, with non-stop service to Yorktown and continuing on to Fort McHenry. #RevolutionaryWarAirports — D Patek (@familypast) July 5, 2019

Dearest Martha,



My flight has been delayed. I swear when we take this country I will change it from British Airlines to American Airlines.



I’m waiting at the Cinnabon now.



Love,



George #RevolutionaryWarAirports — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 5, 2019

My Abigail, We flew out of Boston in middle seats, our only option with no upgrade. We had given our hard-earned miles to the poor. The provisions were small knots of salted dough and tinned juice of old tomatoes, spiced to hide the rot. Yours, James #RevolutionaryWarAirports — (((Sharon Gelman)))🌊 (@sharongelman) July 5, 2019

"Dearest Martha,



I'm afraid I'm going to be a while. I'm at LaGuardia. We're currently in a 122-year delay due to invention problems.



Till death do us part,



G-Money"#RevolutionaryWarAirports — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) July 5, 2019