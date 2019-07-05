Trump Blames Teleprompter for Revolutionary War “Airports” Gaffe. Memes Ensue.

Though his Independence Day address at the Lincoln Memorial was not the authoritarian rant that many had feared, President Donald Trump did slip up during his remarks and make an odd reference to American soldiers taking over “airports” during the Revolutionary War. In describing a battle in 1775, Trump said, “Our army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do.”
The Wright brothers, of course, did not build the world’s first functioning airplane until 1903. The president also made a reference to a battle at Fort McHenry that didn’t occur until decades after the Revolutionary War.
Trump subsequently blamed the error on the teleprompter going “kaput,” though he also claimed to reporters that he “knew the speech very well.” The president further noted that it was generally difficult to read the teleprompter because of the rain.
Snarky viewers soon took to Twitter with the hashtag #RevolutionaryWarAirports to re-envision the war with other flight-related anachronisms.