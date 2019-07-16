Sigh: Republicans are at it again: They’re either tepidly or not at all denouncing the president’s racist tweetstorm (which he doubled down on, by the way) in public, while privately telling reporters that they’re just quaking in their boots, wringing their hands, and cringing at Donald Trump’s everyday oafishness. But Dahlia Lithwick isn’t falling for this smart if morally bankrupt strategy, and she tells you why you shouldn’t either, especially this time around.

Coming of age: In high school, Laura Turner and her friends were inseparable. They spent every Sunday together at Willow Creek Community Church, went to youth group and school dances, and drove aimlessly through the suburbs. Now in their 30s, the friends have gone their separate ways, responding to tragedy and scandal with different relationships to their evangelical faith. Turner reflects on growing up with—and away from—religion in this personal essay.

In your prime: Today’s the second day of Prime Day, continuing the much-publicized blitz of deals, deals, deals for Amazon Prime users everywhere. But what is this time of year like for Amazon’s infamously overburdened and mistreated workers? April Glaser talked to a former employee of an Amazon fulfillment center to find out.

For fun: The thirstiest 2020 campaign email subject line of all time.

Nitish