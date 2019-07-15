How Republicans Are Reacting to Trump’s Racist Tweets About Four Congresswomen

Reps. Ayanna S. Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a congressional hearing. Win McNamee/Getty Images

On Sunday, Trump tweeted out a racist attack on “ ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen,” suggesting that they should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” Though Trump did not mention anyone by name, he was presumably referring to Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib, progressive women of color who are collectively known as “the Squad.” With the exception of Omar, these congresswomen were born in the U.S., though the tweets would still have been an issue even if they had all immigrated to this country.

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

....it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Democratic lawmakers and presidential candidates roundly decried the tweetstorm as bigoted and xenophobic. Republicans in Congress, on the other hand, have been conspicuously silent. Below is a roundup of reactions from GOP members of Congress to Trump’s tweets. We will update the list as we hear back from lawmakers.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (South Carolina)

Graham said on Fox & Friends, “Mr. President, you’re gonna win. Just knock it down a notch. We all know that AOC and this crowd are a bunch of communists. They hate Israel. They hate our own country. They’re calling the guards along our border – the border patrol agents – concentration camp guards. They accuse people who support Israel of doing it for the Benjamins. They’re anti-Semitic. They’re anti-America. Aim higher. We don’t need to know anything about them personally. Talk about their policies. … I think they’re American citizens who were duly elected that are running on an agenda that is disgusting.”

Sen. Pat Toomey (Pennsylvania)

Toomey gave a statement to CNN: “President Trump was wrong to suggest that four left-wing congresswomen should go back to where they came from. Three of the four were born in America and the citizenship of all four is as valid as mine. I couldn’t disagree more with these congresswomen’s views on immigration, socialism, national security, and virtually every policy issue. But they are entitled to their opinions, however misguided they may be. We should defeat their ideas on the merits, not on the basis of their ancestry.”

Rep. Andy Harris (Maryland 1st District)

Harris told WBAL News Now that the tweets were “clearly not racist” and that Trump “could have meant go back to the district they came from–to the neighborhood they came from.”

Rep. Chip Roy (Texas 21st District)

Roy tweeted, “POTUS was wrong to say any American citizen, whether in Congress or not, has any ‘home’ besides the U.S. But I just as strongly believe non-citizens who abuse our immigration laws should be sent home immediately, & Reps who refuse to defend America should be sent home 11/2020.”