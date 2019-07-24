What Next

Puerto Ricans Are Fed Up

Governor Ricardo Rosselló is the least of their problems, but right now, he’s the first of their problems.

By

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - JULY 23: Police clash with protesters in front of the governor's mansion on July 23, 2019 in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. The protesters are calling on Gov. Ricardo Rosselló to step down after a group chat was exposed that included misogynistic and homophobic comments. (Photo by Jose Jimenez/Getty Images)
Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Jose Jimenez/Getty Images.

Listen to What Next via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, Stitcher, Overcast, Google Play, or iHeart.

The protests in Puerto Rico are about so much more than nasty messages endorsed by the governor. The island’s political grievances were decades in the making – and even if protesters get the governor to resign, there are more complicated power struggles ahead.

Guest: Natalia Rodríguez Medina, who has been covering Puerto Rico’s protests for Latino Rebels.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.

Slate Plus members get bonus segments and ad-free podcast feeds. Sign up now.

Podcasts Protests Puerto Rico