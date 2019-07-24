Puerto Ricans Are Fed Up

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Jose Jimenez/Getty Images.

The protests in Puerto Rico are about so much more than nasty messages endorsed by the governor. The island’s political grievances were decades in the making – and even if protesters get the governor to resign, there are more complicated power struggles ahead.

Guest: Natalia Rodríguez Medina, who has been covering Puerto Rico’s protests for Latino Rebels.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.

