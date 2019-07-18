To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Trump’s racist attack on members of Congress, whether the census has been saved, and if we should go back to the moon.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• Occupied

• The Heavy Water War

• The ACLU’s brief about the Trump administration’s repeated claims that no changes to the census forms could be made after June 30

• Endurance: My Year in Space, a Lifetime of Discovery by Scott Kelly

• Grazing Plains Farm

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• John: America in One Room, and “Umarell”

• Emily: Jamal Greene for the New York Times: “John Paul Stevens Was Justice Incarnate”; Linda Greenhouse for the New York Times: “Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, Who Led Liberal Wing, Dies at 99”; Emily Bazelon for the New York Times: “Why Justice Stevens Turned Against the Death Penalty”

• David: Emily Ludolph for the New York Times: “Ed Dwight Was Set to Be the First Black Astronaut. Here’s Why That Never Happened.”

• Listener chatter from Miranda Drake @mirandamdrake: Jan Diehm and Amber Thomas for the Pudding: “Someone Clever Once Said Women Were Not Allowed Pockets”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John interview Jason Schmidt about running a small dairy farm.

