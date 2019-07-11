To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and John Dickerson discuss the impact of the U.S. health care debate on the primary season, white supremacy from Canada with guest Jesse Brown, and Jeffrey Epstein’s arrest.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• Washington Post–ABC News poll, June 28 to July 1

• Dan Balz and Emily Guskin for the Washington Post: “Aided by a Strong Economy, Trump Approval Rises, but a Majority Also See Him as ‘Unpresidential’ ”

• Anna Silman for New York: “We Thought We Knew Faith, Until We Didn’t”

• Landon Thomas Jr. for New York: “Jeffrey Epstein: International Moneyman of Mystery”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• John: American Carnage: On the Front Lines of the Republican Civil War and the Rise of President Trump by Tim Alberta

• Emily: Farai Chideya for Zora, “Excuse Me, May I Raise Your Child?” and Jessica Pressler for New York, “The Battle of Grace Church”

• David: Zachariah Hughes and Susan Svrluga for the Washington Post, “Alaska University System Braces for ‘Devastating’ Budget Cuts”

• Listener chatter from‏ Keenan Sprague: Dylan Matthews for Vox, “3 Reasons the American Revolution Was a Mistake”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John take international audience questions live from Toronto.

