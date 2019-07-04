To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the Democratic debates, Trump’s bizarre trip to North Korea, and Customs and Border Protection’s scandals over appalling detention conditions and a racist Facebook group.



Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• Axios AM, July 3, 2019: “5. What We Actually Remember From the Debates” word clouds

• Bret Stephens for the New York Times: “A Wretched Start for Democrats”

• David Brooks for the New York Times: “Dems, Please Don’t Drive Me Away”

• The Paradox of Choice by Barry Schwartz

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• Emily chattered about the Trump administration dropping its efforts to add a citizenship question to the census after a setback at the Supreme Court.

• John: Ronald G. Shafer for the Washington Post: “What Could Go Wrong for Trump on the Fourth of July? In 1970, Protests and Tear Gas Marred the Day.”

• David chattered about Iceland’s Blue Lagoon.

• Listener Ghael Fobes @ghaelfobes chattered about Eli Baden-Lasar’s photo essay for the New York Times Magazine about his 32 half-siblings: “A Family Portrait: Brothers, Sisters, Strangers.”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss whether tourism that makes people more invested in stopping climate change is worth the carbon emissions it could entail.



