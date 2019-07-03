A worker washes one of two M1A1 Abrams tanks that are loaded on rail cars at a rail yard on July 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Trump wants tanks and planes in addition to fireworks for this year’s supersized Fourth of July celebration on the National Mall—that he totally promises he won’t politicize, but the GOP already has—and on Tuesday pictures emerged of the U.S. military mobilizing to transport tanks into the nation’s capital. Expected to be part of the show this year are two 70-ton M1A2 Abrams tanks, which were transported by rail from Fort Stewart in Georgia, Bradley Fighting Vehicles, which will be trucked to the Mall, as well as military aircraft, including the B-2 stealth bomber and the F-22 fighter, along with Air Force One and the Navy’s Blue Angels.

Just left the Nats game, and we were greeted by Trump's tanks rolling through just outside the ballpark @fox5dc @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/O9VmDGFoMY — Cole (@eloc8) July 3, 2019

This is a tank entering Washington DC. I don’t care what anyone says, this is jarring to see. pic.twitter.com/rjMWC7ggt6 — Vipin Narang (@NarangVipin) July 3, 2019

The Trumpy “Salute to America” ceremony will force the closure of Reagan National Airport for two hours Thursday evening to accommodate the president’s ego. In past years, air traffic was unaffected. Aside from flyovers, the military hardware will be stationary because of concerns that rolling Abrams tanks through the city will crush the city’s streets under their extreme weight. The Pentagon, which has expressed reluctance to parade its war machines through the capital, did just that in 1991 during a parade after the Gulf War and the Washington, D.C. local government was stuck with the bill for repairing the damage. The Army uses specialized transportation vehicles, known as Heavy Equipment Transporters, to carry Abrams tanks on roads that distributes its weigh more evenly to avoid cratering the pavement below. Even with the “low-boy” trailer doing the work, turns can be difficult because going even slightly off course and running over a curb, for instance, will crush the sidewalk below, military experts say.

A source passed along these photos of flatbed preparing to move Trumps July 4th tanks after it was determined they couldn’t clear the overpass: pic.twitter.com/qsVwcgHbul — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) July 3, 2019

The Pentagon says it’s “still under consideration” where the tanks will be placed in the city. The Washington Post reports that Trump has pushed for the tanks to be stationed on the Lincoln Memorial where he will be giving a speech, but it’s unclear if the site can handle the weight, and engineers are evaluating whether it would affect the Lincoln Memorial’s underground rooms. Either way, you can bet the tanks will be somewhere where President Trump can see them.