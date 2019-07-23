What Next

How Should Democrats Counter Racist Politics?

By making it the central moral issue of their campaigns.

Democratic presidential candidates (from L) former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and California Sen. Kamala Harris before the first Democratic presidential primary debate for the 2020 election on June 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida.
Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

In 1990, David Duke ran for Senate in Louisiana, appalling the Republican establishment and freaking out the Democratic consultant-class. Duke didn’t win – but he did well enough to feel emboldened, and a year later he launched a campaign for Louisiana governor. The coalition that formed to defeat Duke has some advice for anyone trying to squelch racist policies and rhetoric today.

Guest: Tim J. Wise, author of the books White Like Me: Reflections on Race From a Privileged Son and Dear White America: Letter to a New Minority.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.

