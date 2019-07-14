Ocasio-Cortez, Other “Squad” Members Slam Trump for “Go Back” Tweet

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listen to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speak during a congressional Iftar event at the U.S. Capitol May 20, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The young progressive lawmakers who were the targets of President Donald Trump’s racist tweetstorm on Sunday hit back at the commander in chief shortly after he called on them to go back to where they “originally came from.” Although Trump didn’t actually name anyone in his racist tirade, and simply aimed his ire at “‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen” there was little doubt he was referring to members of what has become known as “the Squad” in Congress, which includes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. All four of them responded Sunday and accused the president of promoting hate.

Ocasio-Cortez addressed Trump directly: “You are angry because you can’t conceive of an America that includes us. You rely on a frightened America for your plunder.” She also made clear that “the country I ‘come from,’ & the country we all swear to, is the United States.” The “rub of it all,” claims Ocasio-Cortez, is that “on top of not accepting an America that elected us, you cannot accept that we don’t fear you either.”

Mr. President, the country I “come from,” & the country we all swear to, is the United States.



But given how you’ve destroyed our border with inhumane camps, all at a benefit to you & the corps who profit off them, you are absolutely right about the corruption laid at your feet. https://t.co/HLKQCotR8T — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2019

You are angry because you can’t conceive of an America that includes us. You rely on a frightened America for your plunder.



You won’t accept a nation that sees healthcare as a right or education as a #1 priority, especially where we’re the ones fighting for it.



Yet here we are. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2019

But you know what’s the rub of it all, Mr. President?



On top of not accepting an America that elected us, you cannot accept that we don’t fear you,either.



You can’t accept that we will call your bluff & offer a positive vision for this country. And that’s what makes you seethe. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2019

Omar, who was seen as the most clear target for Trump’s racist tirade since she was born in Somalia, also made clear that “the only country we swear an oth to is the United States” and proceeded to say that is why “we are fighting to protect it from the worst, most corrupt and inept president we have ever seen.” She went on to accuse Trump of “stoking white nationalism.”

Mr. President,



As Members of Congress, the only country we swear an oath to is the United States.



Which is why we are fighting to protect it from the worst, most corrupt and inept president we have ever seen. https://t.co/FBygHa2QTt — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 14, 2019

You are stoking white nationalism bc you are angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda.



“America's answer to the intolerant man is diversity, the very diversity which our heritage of religious freedom has inspired.” -RFK — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 14, 2019

Tlaib took a more succinct approach to her response and she didn’t even quote Trump’s tweet, seemingly suggesting that her criticism goes beyond one racist set of tweets. “Want a response to a lawless & complete failure of a President?” Tlaib tweeted. “He is the crisis. His dangerous ideology is the crisis. He needs to be impeached.” She went on to address Trump directly: “Yo @realDonaldTrump, I am fighting corruption in OUR country. I do it every day when I hold your admin accountable as a U.S. Congresswoman.”

Want a response to a lawless & complete failure of a President?



He is the crisis.

His dangerous ideology is the crisis.

He needs to be impeached. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 14, 2019

Yo @realDonaldTrump, I am fighting corruption in OUR country. I do it every day when I hold your admin accountable as a U.S. Congresswoman. Detroit taught me how to fight for the communities you continue to degrade & attack. Keep talking, you’ll be out of the WH soon. #TickTock — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 14, 2019

Presley, meanwhile, published an image of Trump’s tweets and wrote, “THIS is what racism looks like.” In contrast, “WE are what democracy looks like. And we’re not going anywhere.”

THIS is what racism looks like. WE are what democracy looks like. And we’re not going anywhere. Except back to DC to fight for the families you marginalize and vilify everyday. pic.twitter.com/vYzoxCgN0X — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) July 14, 2019

Several other Democrats also criticized Trump for his racist tweets, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said that the president’s message “reaffirms his plan to ‘Make America Great Again’ has always been about making America white again.”

When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to “Make America Great Again” has always been about making America white again.



Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power. https://t.co/ODqqHneyES — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019

It wasn’t just Democrats who criticized the president. Rep. Justin Amash, who recently left the Republican Party to become an independent, called Trump’s tweets “racist and disgusting.”

To tell these American citizens (most of whom were born here) to “go back” to the “crime infested places from which they came” is racist and disgusting. https://t.co/sIAqg8bTIb — Justin Amash (@justinamash) July 14, 2019