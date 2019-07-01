Can Nipsey Hussle’s Death Bring Peace to L.A.’s Gangs?

Listen to What Next:

In the days after rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed, members of rival gangs across Los Angeles came together to mourn his death. In the months since, that mourning has turned into action as gang leaders attempt to broker peace within their warring factions. Now that some have reached a tentative cease-fire, the question now is: Will it last?

Guest: Cindy Chang, a reporter covering L.A. police for the Los Angeles Times.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.