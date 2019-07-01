What Next

Can Nipsey Hussle’s Death Bring Peace to L.A.’s Gangs?

The rapper’s murder inspired a summit in Compton where rival gangs discussed a path to peace.

In the days after rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed, members of rival gangs across Los Angeles came together to mourn his death. In the months since, that mourning has turned into action as gang leaders attempt to broker peace within their warring factions. Now that some have reached a tentative cease-fire, the question now is: Will it last?

Guest: Cindy Chang, a reporter covering L.A. police for the Los Angeles Times.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.

California Crime Hip-Hop Music Podcasts