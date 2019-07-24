He’s back: Well, folks, Mueller testified twice in front of Congress today about his investigation and subsequent report. How did it go? Dahlia Lithwick pinpoints a viral moment from the hearings that excited everybody before Mueller put a damper on it, which is pretty much a sad metaphor for this whole affair. Ben Mathis-Lilley concedes the Republicans have somewhat of a point regarding their thoughts on the investigation’s purpose, and he also celebrates the fact that one (1) Democrat on the Judiciary Committee used the word impeachment. If you missed out on the hearings, you can read highlights from our live blog.

You lie: Since Trump directed a series of racist tweets toward the four congresswomen of “the Squad,” how have Republicans been responding? By resorting to embracing straight-up fake news, viciously smearing the congresswomen by misrepresenting multiple statements of theirs. William Saletan dives into the strategy Republicans are using to defend the indefensible.

“Our monster”: Notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán is finally headed to prison for good after receiving a life sentence last week in a U.S. court in Brooklyn. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador made some unfortunate comments about the verdict, seemingly expressing more sympathy for Guzmán than for his many victims. León Krauze spoke with journalists who have been following this case closely to try to understand where AMLO is coming from.

Tears in rain: Actor Rutger Hauer, best known for his chilling role as the replicant Roy Batty in Blade Runner, has died. Sam Adams revisits Batty’s famous monologue from that film, the most iconic line of which Hauer actually wrote himself, cementing his character in the sci-fi pantheon.

For fun: All your questions about Cats, answered.

Although, unfortunately, nobody knows what a Jellicle is,

