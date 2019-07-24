Special counsel Robert Mueller speaks at the Justice Department in Washington on May 29. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

He’s back. Special counsel Robert Mueller is set to testify publicly before the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees on Wednesday. Mueller has promised to stick to the script and stay within the bounds of his 450-page report on Russian interference, but Democrats are hoping the televised testimony will get the approximately 99.587 percent of the population (including many in Congress, apparently) that hasn’t read the report to pay attention. While we doubt he’ll say anything really new, the Twitterverse will be there to react. We’ve curated lists of the smartest liberals (on the left) and conservatives (on the right) to react to his testimony. Start your Mueller bingo … now!

