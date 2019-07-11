The Gist

Soccer’s Pay Parity Problem

The arguments for equal pay are weak. The women still deserve it.

By

On The Gist, the Trump cabinet and violence against women.

In the interview, Will Wilkinson from the Niskanen Center is here to talk with Mike about his new paper The Density Divide about the surprising way urbanization affected the rise of populism.

In the Spiel, the good and bad about the pay parity argument in soccer.

