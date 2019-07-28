Michelle Obama Not-So-Subtly Shades Trump With Tribute to Baltimore Step Team

Former First Lady Michelle Obama gestures as he stands on stage to speak at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on April 17, 2019. REMKO DE WAAL/Getty Images

Former First Lady Michelle Obama isn’t known for commenting on the political controversy of the day. But mere hours after President Donald Trump called Rep. Elijah Cummings’ district, which includes much of Baltimore, a “very dangerous & filthy place,” the former first lady sent out a tweet praising students from that Maryland city.

On Saturday afternoon, Michelle Obama decided to mark National Dance Day by sharing a video on Twitter of a step team she saw in 2017. “On #NationalDanceDay, I’m shouting out the Lethal Ladies, a Baltimore STEP team who I saw perform back in 2017,” Obama wrote on Twitter. “I’m so proud of you all—and everyone who’s dancing today!” The video that the former first lady shared shows the step team performing a routine to her famous slogan, “When they go low, we go high.”

Obama never mentions Trump in the tweet or any of the controversy but the message seems more than a little clear. And she wasn’t alone. Former president Barack Obama also took to social media to send a thinly veiled message toward Trump by sharing a Washington Post op-ed piece that was signed by more than 140 African Americans who served in his administration. “I’ve always been proud of what this team accomplished during my administration. But more than what we did, I’m proud of how they’re continuing to fight for an America that’s better,” Obama wrote. In the op-ed, the former members of Obama’s administration expressed support for the four Democratic congresswomen Trump had attacked on Twitter and said the president is “complicit in the poisoning of our democracy.”

