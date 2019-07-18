The Gist

How Michael Bennet Wants to Fix America

Can a relative centrist go the distance?

By

Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

Listen to The Gist via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play

On The Gist, Ivanka Trump is every bit the monster her father is.

In the interview, Senator Michael Bennet is here to talk about his campaign for president and his new book The Land of Flickering Lights: Restoring America in an Age of Broken Politics. He and Mike discuss Bennet’s family plan, the importance of the filibuster, and why centrism needs to work on its branding.

In the Spiel, there is no Spiel!

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.

2020 Campaign Books Democrats Podcasts