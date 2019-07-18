Listen to Slate’s The Gist:
On The Gist, Ivanka Trump is every bit the monster her father is.
In the interview, Senator Michael Bennet is here to talk about his campaign for president and his new book The Land of Flickering Lights: Restoring America in an Age of Broken Politics. He and Mike discuss Bennet’s family plan, the importance of the filibuster, and why centrism needs to work on its branding.
In the Spiel, there is no Spiel!
Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.