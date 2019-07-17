What Next

The Plan to Take Down Mitch McConnell

How long can the Senate majority leader laugh off Democrats who want to take his seat?

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is the most unpopular senator in the country. Yet, he has represented the state of Kentucky for over 25 years, defeating an array of opponents along the way. Will his challenger in 2020 suffer the same fate as the rest?

Guest: Ryland Barton, Capitol bureau chief at Kentucky Public Radio

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.

