Listen to What Next:

Get More What Next Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to What Next Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is the most unpopular senator in the country. Yet, he has represented the state of Kentucky for over 25 years, defeating an array of opponents along the way. Will his challenger in 2020 suffer the same fate as the rest?

Guest: Ryland Barton, Capitol bureau chief at Kentucky Public Radio

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.