Listen to What Next:

Last week, Kamala Harris challenged Joe Biden on his record with respect to busing. Most Americans understand busing in the context of the segregated South, but for Kamala Harris, the story is different. What does her experience as a child in the Berkeley school system tell us about busing? And why could this issue be a tricky one for Democrats going into 2020?

Guest: Matt Delmont, professor of history at Dartmouth College

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks