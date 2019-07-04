Biden is near the top of the list of candidates everyone is talking about this week for bad reasons, not good. Remember those polls in which Harris is skyrocketing? Biden dropped 2 points in one, 8 points in another, and 10 points in the third. (He’s particularly losing ground among black voters, a group that was solidly behind him previously.) He didn’t do any major interviews or give a Big Speech this week, which is to say he failed to do anything to draw attention away from his debate performance. What he did do was make another tone-deaf remark about a historically marginalized community at a fundraiser, telling a group in Seattle that as recently as five years ago you wouldn’t get called out if you mocked “a gay waiter” at a business meeting but now you would. That may or may not be true, but what is true is that if you’re running for president as a Democrat and there are already concerns that you’re out of touch, invoking the trope of gay waiters may not be a great idea, even if you are doing so in an effort to say something positive about progress.