Can New York Desegregate Its Schools?

New York City’s public advocate is a proud product of the city’s public education system. That’s not the case for many young black students today.

Jumaane Williams has been an activist, a city councilman, and is currently New York City’s public advocate. However, before that, he was a student in New York City’s public education system. As a product of the system, Williams is thinking about ways to address the segregation that exists among public schools in New York City today.

This show was recorded live at Slate Day 2019.

Guest: Jumaane Williams, public advocate for New York City.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks

