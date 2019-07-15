The quiet revolution: President Jimmy Carter took unprecedented steps to diversify America’s federal appeals court benches by implementing a commission that set new standards for evaluating and elevating potential judges. Mark Joseph Stern has more in this week’s cover story: “Carter was the first president to alter the face of the federal judiciary to look much more like the country it served. His reshaping of who gets to interpret the Constitution—and how—is one of the greatest, longest-lasting, and most unheralded achievements in presidential history.” That legacy is now in danger.

Unsheltered: The Trump administration announced a disastrous new rule today that would block nearly all Central American refugees from seeking asylum in the U.S. by requiring them to apply for refuge first in any third country they’d pass through on the way to the U.S. border. Not only would this be extremely dangerous for asylum-seekers, says Josh Keating, but it doesn’t even accomplish what Trump wants it to—and will likely be challenged in court.

Courting controversy: The Affordable Care Act was built on an unpopular, unnecessary provision (the individual mandate) that became a focal point for its critics. Democrats are going down that same road again with Medicare for All, writes Jordan Weissmann. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren both want to ban private insurance, but is that really necessary?

Squad goals: Tired of the Democrats’ inter-party squabbling? Ben Mathis-Lilley argues that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and fellow members of “the Squad” are actually the sensible, mainstream centrists in their spat with Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

For fun: A Midsommar guide to Swedish tourism.

