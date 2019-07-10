Friends in high places: Alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has a bunch of really, really powerful friends and acquaintances. Ashley Feinberg has the running list, which includes people you’ve already heard about (Alexander Acosta, Donald Trump) and people who won’t surprise you at all (Woody Allen).

Weather alert: Less than a day after Henry Grabar wrote about an unprecedented weather situation in New Orleans, flash flooding kicked off. The Big Easy is in for a lot of rain this week, he writes, due to a combination of less-than-ideal case factors, and it’s looking like the Mississippi River will see very high waters—about as much as the levees can handle, really.

Literally Face Book: That big social media company with the blue logo could already have the largest database of faces because of us, and its pivot to using facial recognition technology is … probably not great for people, even though it’s going to be great for corporations and law enforcement. April Glaser explains.

Peeping: Automatic license plate readers, usually used by police, have recently become cheap and widely available. Now, landlords are using these cameras to keep track of their tenants’ small misdeeds, and even homeowners are using them to snoop on their neighbors. Josh Kaplan explains this weird new surveillance technology that most people are still unaware of—especially those whose cars are being snapshotted.

