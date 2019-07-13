Former Students Recall Jeffrey Epstein Paid Particular Attention to Teenage Girls

Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services’ sex offender registry March 28, 2017. New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via Reuters.

Before he became a wealthy financier, Jeffrey Epstein was briefly a math and physics teacher at the elite Dalton School in Manhattan. He taught there between 1974 and 1976 and some of his students still remember him, and in particular recall the queasy feeling they got due the intense attention Epstein seemed to pay to some teenage girls. The New York Times talked to eight former students who were at Dalton during Epstein’s tenure and reported that “his conduct with teenage girls had left an impression that had lingered for decades.”

None of the students the Times talked to said Epstein actually made any unwanted advances but a few were so uncomfortable by the way he was acting toward one of their peers that it was brought up to a school administrator. One student said she was very troubled by Epstein’s apparent flirting with the girls at Dalton. “There was a real clarity of the inappropriateness of the behavior — that this isn’t how adult male teachers conduct themselves,” Millicent Young, a graduate of the school’s 1976 class, said. Another recalled that Epstein was the only teacher at a party where students were drinking.

He was asked about his relationship with the Dalton students in a 2009 deposition, reports the Daily Beast. And while Epstein denied having any sexual relations with any of the students there while he was a teacher there, he said he didn’t recall whether he had any sexual encounters with the students after he left the school. When pressed on the issue, he refused to answer.

The new questions about Epstein’s time at Dalton came as it was revealed that prosecutors have accused the wealthy financier of witness tampering as he allegedly sent $350,000 to two potential witnesses. The money was wired shortly after the Miami Herald published its explosive report on the favorable plea deal Epstein received from prosecutors. Sending the cash when he did “suggests the defendant was attempting to further influence co-conspirators who might provide information against him in light of the recently re-emerging allegations,” prosecutors wrote urging the judge to deny bail. Prosecutors also revealed Epstein is worth more than $500 million.