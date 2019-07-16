Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, Elizabeth Warren and ICE.

In the interview, Jason Zinoman, who writes about the New York Times, thinks the late-night shows need to return to the playful cruelty they once had. He and Mike talk about the current state of things, David Letterman’s reign, and why even Letterman seems to have lost his teeth on his new show.

In the Spiel, Trump and tweets about the Congress squad.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.