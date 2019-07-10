The Cloud Over Joe Biden’s Son

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images.

Is there something fishy about the way Hunter Biden made money while his father was serving as vice president? One reporter looked into it. But he didn’t find corruption. He found something far more complicated – and commonplace.

Guest: Adam Entous, staff writer for the New Yorker. Read his piece on Hunter Biden.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.