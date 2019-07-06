Amicus

High Crimes and Misdemeanors

Frank Bowman on impeachment—its history, meaning, and whether it’s meant to be so hard.

By

To listen to this episode of Amicus, use the player below:

Listen to Amicus via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Podcasts

Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Frank Bowman, author of the upcoming book High Crimes and Misdemeanors, A History of Impeachment for the Age of Trump about the big topic: impeachment’s historical precedent, constitutional roots, and present-day predicaments.

Produced by Sara Burningham.

Constitution Donald Trump History Impeachment Podcasts