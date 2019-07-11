What Next

The Ambassador Who Was Too Honest About Trump

How a diplomatic dust-up explains the current world order.

By

US President Donald Trump with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson before a session about reforming the United National at the UN headquarters on September 18, 2017 in New York City.
Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images.

The intriguing story of a British ambassador’s hasty resignation, and why it perfectly encapsulates our current geopolitical moment. This story has everything: leaked confidential reports, world trade implications, and a reference to the movie The Terminator.

Guest: Slate’s Josh Keating.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.

